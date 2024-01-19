Red Cross Identifies With Fire Victims

The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRSC) has met the needs of some needy after a devastating fire disaster.

The institution acted when the fire waged havoc on more than 30 families in Monrovia and its environs late last year leaving them in a dire situation that led to the loss of essential belongings.

This condition leaves the Red Cross Society with no option but to seek support that will help the needy with both physical assistance and emotional support.

According to authorities at that LNRCS, they received over 50 honest letters requesting assistance from the affected families and communities. The institution said after verifications of the situation, the Red Cross has initiated a comprehensive response to relief assistance to those affected.

“The impact of the fire on these families has been profound, leaving them without the necessities of life. In times of crisis, we must come together to support those in need,” stated Mr. Gregory T. Blamoh, Secretary General of the Liberian National Red Cross.

The Red Cross response package includes essential items such as rice, cooking pots, buckets, mats, blankets, sheets of zinc, pieces of soap, slippers, mosquito nets, and vegetable oil. These provisions aim to address both immediate and long-term needs, offering a lifeline to those grappling with the aftermath of the disaster.

The current response efforts, targeting more than 30 families affected by the fire in late 2023, have been made possible through the generous support of the Swedish Red Cross under its Initial Response Fund and the UNHCR, which recently donated assorted relief materials to the Liberian Red Cross.

“We are immensely grateful to the Swedish Red Cross and the UNHCR for their invaluable support. Their assistance allows us to extend our reach and provide essential relief to those who need it the most,” added Mr. Blamoh.

Recipients of the relief packages have expressed gratitude for the timely support. One beneficiary remarked, “The Red Cross has been our savior in these difficult times. The relief items are not just essentials; they are symbols of hope for us to rebuild our lives.”

Mr. Blamoh emphasized the commitment of the Liberian Red Cross to addressing the needs of people affected by fires and other disasters. Despite limited resources to cover all critical needs, he assured the public that the most urgent requirements would be prioritized.

“As we navigate through these challenging times, we remain steadfast in our commitment to serving the vulnerable. The support from our partners has been instrumental, and together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of those affected,” concluded Mr. Blamoh.