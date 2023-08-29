Red Cross Calls for Urgent Action on World Humanitarian Day

As the world unites to observe World Humanitarian Day on August 19, the Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) is drawing attention to the pressing humanitarian needs within communities that demand immediate action.

Liberia currently faces a range of humanitarian challenges, including natural disasters, inadequate access to clean water, food insecurity, and heightened socioeconomic vulnerabilities.

Commemorating the Day with a series of humanitarian actions, the LNRCS Secretary-General underscores the significance of addressing these challenges through local action, resource mobilization, and collective participation, emphasizing the responsibility we all share in making a positive impact.

Mr. Gregory T. Blamoh noted that while most of the humanitarian responses are supported by international, external donors, at the moment response efforts have become slower because donor funding is being directed to conflict zones and other large-scale major emergencies.

He said despite the absence of major emergencies in Liberia, there remains a pressing need for safe drinking water, sustenance for families and communities, mitigation of recurring floods impacting homes and water sources, and the alleviation of socioeconomic vulnerabilities.

The Red Cross, an essential pillar of hope and support for affected communities, is now facing a scarcity of resources to effectively sustain its humanitarian operations and address critical needs. The Liberian Red Cross is calling for urgent support to help affected communities and individuals in their journey to recover quickly and build resilience against future shocks. Essential materials including building supplies, clothing, cooking utensils, and assorted food items are urgently required.

The Red Cross also seeks to expand its operational capacity to better address the increasingly complicated humanitarian needs within communities. It also highlights the significant logistical challenges it faces, as its aging fleet of vehicles struggles to reach remote towns and villages, hindered by the conditions of the roads, especially during emergencies.

In the spirit of World Humanitarian Day, the LNRCS embarked on an ambitious weeklong journey dedicated to humanity. Their multifaceted initiatives encompass a wide spectrum of activities, ranging from aiding visually impaired individuals by cleaning their homes, and providing essential donations to those with leprosy and orphans, to conducting free Blood Pressure monitoring. Additionally, the Red Cross is committed to mobilizing community residents to participate in the cleaning of streets and creating safe spaces, repairing damaged handpumps to reinstate access to clean drinking water, and demonstrating a profound commitment to enhancing the lives of those in need.

The overarching theme of this year’s global celebration, “The Human Race: It Takes a Village,” resonates deeply, underlining the power of collective action and compassion in fostering positive change. The LNRCS stands united with the global community in these endeavors, spotlighting the significance of collaboration in creating a more promising future for all.