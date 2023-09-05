Recalling Diplomats Not Witch-Hunt

By Mark B. Dumbar

Liberia’s Foreign Minister Dee Maxwell Saah Kameyah has promised to ahead with international best practices for Liberian diplomats who have over-stilled more than two years in foreign countries to turn back to Liberia and be reassigned by the ministry.

Mr. Kemayeh said the recall of foreign diplomats is not intended to witch-hunt diplomats but to follow international best practices across the globe.

According to him, every foreign officer has no choice but to adhere to international best practices to return home and be given another assignment. He said depending on foreign officers’ performances and behavior, the ministry can recall them and later reassign them to a different country.

Mr. Kemayeh pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will leave no stone unturned in following every diplomatic policy in other countries.

He said in other countries where diplomats have served for two years, they have to return home for reassignments. Mr. Kemayeh further stated that it is within international law that every diplomat servicing other countries returns home. “No one is witch-hunting anybody,” he added.

Speaking also, one of the long-serving Liberian diplomats, Janjay Kamara said diplomats can be recalled or reassigned based on their behavior or performance. He disclosed that the Foreign Service is not forever for a diplomat to refuse a call to return when being recalled.

Mr. Kamara further stated that Foreign Service Officers must be aware that some days they will be recalled from that country. He said Foreign Service officers can be recalled for serious reasons by the Foreign Minister.

Also, Mr. Kameyah assured Foreign Service Officers that he was not carrying on any witch-hunt but simply adhering to international best practices. “Liberia should be part of international best practice,” he added.