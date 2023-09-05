PYJ’s Leaked Audio Causes Row in UP

The recent leaked audio recording of Nimba County Senator is said to be causing confusion within the main opposition Unity Party (UP) as supporters of the former ruling party are calling on former Vice President Joseph Boakai to disassociate himself from Senator Johnson and the JNB-JJK ticket.

Senator Johnson’s comments come less than 35 days to the conduct of the Presidential and Legislative Elections. The recent leaked audio is said to be creating serious confusion within the Unity Party which is seen as the main challenger to incumbent George M. Weah’s Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Some Unity Party partisans and supporters said Senator Johnson’s damaging leaked Audio reveals plans by the Nimba County lawmaker to eliminate Joseph Boakai if their ticket should emerge winner of the October 2023 election.

In the recently leaked audio, Prince Johnson is quoted as saying, “We’re fighting for Nimba County to take the lead and Nimba will win in the name of Jesus. Bassa is with us, Gbarpolu with us, Bomi with us, Lofa with us, Bong County with us; what is your problem and you’re on the radio on me?

My brother, what have I done, you got to change.” Senator Johnson added, “We’re fighting for you. When y’all turn to this man [Weah] against our prayer for Nimba to produce Vice President – this old man is old, he took Koung to be his Vice President when he wins, isn’t it Koung that would be doing the job for him? Can he go everywhere? No!”

As a result of the recent comments by the Nimba County lawmaker, JarwoLi Jimmy, former Friend of JNB in Lofa county Chair Lady who presides over 17 different groups and campaigned for JNB in 2017, finally directs her group support to Weah’s second term bid because of the PYJ’s devilish leaked audio.