PYJ: PYJ’s Wife Loses Only Son

By Jamesetta D Williams

MONROVIA-A wave of sorrow has swept through the home of late Senator Johnson’s wife, Madam Amira Boyidee Aridi Johnson, following the heartbreaking death of her only child, Thomas Johnson, son of the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson of Nimba County.

The painful news was confirmed by family sources, indicating that Thomas, affectionately known as “Tom,” passed away at the Catholic Hospital in Monrovia.

The devastating loss has left loved ones in mourning, particularly Madam Karishma Pelham Raad, Liberia’s Minister of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who took to social media in a deeply emotional post.

“It is too hard on my Aunty this morning ooo… Losing your Husband and then your only Child This is Too much ooo. Aunty Amira Boyidee Aridi Johnson, please be strong for Me Ayy! I am completely broken this morning.”

Madam Raad’s message captured the emotional weight of this double tragedy for Madam Amira, who had only recently buried her husband and now finds herself grieving her only son.

Thomas Johnson, remembered for his quiet presence and deep love for family, was a key figure among relatives and community members. His passing not only marks the end of a generational lineage but adds to the ongoing grief surrounding the legacy of his father, the late political icon, Senator Prince Y. Johnson.

As the Johnson family prepares for funeral arrangements, messages of condolence continue to pour in from across Liberia and the diaspora. The nation joins them in mourning and prays for comfort during this overwhelming time.

