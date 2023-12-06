PYJ, Bility Reject War Crimes Court

By Washington Tumay Watson

Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson and District #7 Representative Musa Bility have rejected the establishment of a War Crime Court in Liberia.

Senator Johnson said the President-elect Joseph N. Boakai will not give credence to the establishment of a War and Economic crimes Court but will focus on the developmental process of the country. The Nimba County Lawmakers Spoke separately on the establishment of a war court.

Bility said the establishment of a war crime court will divide Liberians into a greater stage. He said the War Crimes court should not only focus on the 14 years of civil conflict but should include those who took Liberians into slavery.

The Nimba County District #7 Representative-elect welcomedthe establishment of an economic crime court and a special court for electoral matters. According to him, Liberians’ focus is on addressing the issue of corruption and improving democracy among others.

Bility further disclosed that he will not focus on combative political activities but is supportive of the incoming government’s developmental agenda. He told the media that it was time for Liberians to reconcile following the October 10 and November 14 Legislative and run-off Presidential Elections.

Bility however vowed to return to combative politics if he is attacked as a means of retaliating.