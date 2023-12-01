PYJ Backs Bility For Speakership

By. Washington Tumay Watson

The Political ‘godfather’ of Nimba County, Senator Prince Y. Johnson has officially declared his fullest support for Nimba County District #7 Representative-elect, Musa Bility’s ambition for the Speaker position of the 55th Legislature.

Senator Johnson said Bility is his political son who the people of District#7 elected to represent them at the Legislature.

Speaking over the weekend on Truth FM in Paynesville, Senator Johnson said his support for Representative-elect, Bility for the Speaker position is in the interest of reconciliation and the loving people of Nimba County.

Representative-elect Musa Bility also over the weekend on the social media declared his intention to contest for the incoming Speakership election of the House of Representatives.

If Bility is elected Speaker of the 55th Legislature, Nimba County will have two key top positions including the Vice President in the Unity Party–led Government, something that Senator Jonson strongly campaign for in Nimba County to get more ministerial and key legislative positions.

According to Senator Johnson, it was because President Weah did not give Nimba County any lucrative ministerial position that prompted him and other sons of Nimba to support the Unity Party thus, giving the people of Nimba the Vice President–elect,Senator Jeremiah Koung.

It is not clear if Senator Johnson will engage all of the Representatives–elect on the ticket of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) to support Musa Bility of the Collaborating Political Parties for the upcoming Speakership election and not Unity Party candidate for the Speakership.