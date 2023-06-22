PUL VEEP TO OBSERVE SIERRA LEONE ELECTIONS

MONROVIA-The Vice President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), Daniel Nyakonah, Jr. has departed the country for Freetown, Sierra Leone on an election observation mission.

Nyakonah is part of the Mano River Union (MRU) Secretariat Delegation to Sierra Leone to observe the pending General Elections slated for this Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Sierra Leone.

The PUL Vice President while in Freetown will tour some provinces the MRU Team is required to cover in Sierra Leone, monitoring election-related issues, including polling.

According to a release, the Union Vice President is expected back in the country on Monday, June 26, 2023, a day after the conduct of the election on Saturday.