PUL Remembers Late Journalist Cholo Brooks

Monrovia-A book of condolence in honor of fallen journalist Joel Cholo Brooks is being opened by the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) as one of its many ways of reminiscing the late Managing Editor of the Global News, a PUL release said.

Veteran Journalist Brooks died Saturday, June 29, 2024 at his Barnesville resident after being discharged from the 14th Military Hospital.

The solemn event which takes place today Thursday July 11, 2024 at the PUL’s Clary Street office aims to honor the memories of our fallen journalist Brooks, and will be graced by several media and other stakeholders including journalists, Civil Society Actors, the government of Liberia, the Diplomatic Corps, Friends, well-wishers and sympathizers including members of the public.

His service to journalism spanned over 30 years, and had enormous contributions in the media towards the positive drive of the country through his reportage and commitment to good journalism.

He worked with the Liberia News Agency (LINA) and later matriculated to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) as Correspondent. He established The Star Newspaper that operated for few years and transformed into the Global News Network (GNN) where he operated until his demise.

In a release, PUL Officer-In-Charge, Akoi Baysah described the death of veteran journalist Brooks as an irreplaceable loss to the media community and has urged emerging journalists to emulate the positive examples of fallen journalist Cholo Brooks.

The Press Union wishes that all journalists, media workers and others to assemble at the Union’s Headquarters by10:30 am on Thursday, July 11, 2024 for the signing of the book of condolence for fallen veteran journalist Joel Cholo Brooks.