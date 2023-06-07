PUL President Discharged From Hospital

By New Republic Liberia

MONROVIA-The Press Union of Liberia has announced that its President, Charles B. Coffey, Jr., has been discharged from the John F. Kennedy Medical Center after a week of treatment for a broken thigh.

President Coffey and his driver were admitted to the referral hospital after they were hit by a commercial vehicle while getting off a motorbike, which instantly killed the operator of the motorbike and left Coffey with a fractured thigh and a dislocated knee.

According to the PUL release, President Coffey has been discharged and is required to report to the JFK medical center after eight days for further medical examination.

Progressive checks with doctors at the hospital will be scheduled based on future scan and healing progression, PUL stressed.

The Union said President Coffey is currently at his home in Brewerville, nursing his injuries.

The Press Union of Liberia is requesting your continual prayers for President Coffey’s speedy recovery.

