PUL Opens Book of Condolence for Late journalist, Augustine Tweh Today

MONROVIA-The Press Union of Liberia (PUL), will on Friday, June 9, 2023 in collaboration with the Association of Judicial Reporters (AJUR), open a book of condolence at its Headquarters for fallen journalist, Augustine T. Tweh.

The late Journalist, Tweh was on Sunday, June 4, 2023 discovered dead at his Pipeline residence in Paynesville.

The Union in its release regrets his death and extends her deepest sympathies to the Bereaved families and the journalism community.

Tweh served as Vice President for the Association of Judicial Reporters, Judicial Reporter for the FrontPage Africa Newspaper, and Assistant Managing Editor for the Triumphet NewsPaper.

The PUL is urging everyone to take solace in the Lord as his passing came as a shock, adding that Tweh will be missed for his contributions made to the journalism profession and the country at large.

Meanwhile, the Press Union of Liberia is urging all of its members, media workers and the public to turn out at its Headquarters for the signing of a book of condolence in memory of fallen Journalist, Augustine Tweh on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 11:30 am.