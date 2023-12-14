PUL Mourns Two Female Journalists

Monrovia, December 12, 2023 – The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) expresses deep sorrow at the passing of two esteemed members, Laurice E. Reeves and Victoria D. Flumo, both formerly associated with the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS).

Madam Laurice E. Reeves passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 9:30 pm in the United Kingdom following a brief illness, according to available information. Meanwhile, journalist Victoria D. Flumo’s unexpected demise occurred on Sunday, December 10, 2023, leaving a shocking void yet to be comprehended. Victoria had been serving as the Administrative Coordinator at the Foundation for Human Rights Defense International (FOHRD).

In a statement released on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the Press Union extends its heartfelt condolences to the Taylors’ and Flomo’s families, as well as the entire journalism community. “The loss of these two broadcasters is immeasurable and has left a significant void in the broadcasting landscape. May their departed souls, along with others rest in eternal peace,” the release added.

“The Union is committed to collaborating with the bereaved families to ensure a dignified and fitting burial for the departed,” a release by the PUL noted. For further inquiries or information, please contact the Press Union of Liberia.