PUL Expresses Concern Over Allegations Against Chief Of Staff

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has expressed deep concern regarding the recent broadcast on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, by Freedom FM. The radio station, owned by the Deputy Director of the National Security Agency (NSA), made serious accusations about political divisions within the ranks of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

According to Freedom FM, (20) commissioned officers within the AFL are allegedly being decommissioned and dismissed from the force outside the established standards. During an evening talk show, a host and manager at Freedom FM, Abraham Wheon claimed that Major Gen. Prince C. Johnson, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia, is allegedly administering the AFL in a politically biased manner in favor opposition Leader Joseph Boakai.

Wheon, urged active-duty soldiers of the AFL who did not support President Weah in the initial round of voting to switch their allegiance due to perceived inadequate leadership within the Liberian Military.

The American Government maintains a Defense Attaché in Monrovia to work with the Armed Forces of Liberia on its professionalism. The AFL was restructured after the Civil Wars and has built itself ever since as a force for good in the eye of the Liberian public.

The Press Union of Liberia finds these allegations deeply troubling and potentially damaging to the reputation and integrity of the Armed Forces of Liberia. As an organization committed to upholding the principles of responsible journalism and promoting ethical standards within the media industry, the PUL stresses the importance of accurate, fair, and unbiased reporting throughout the election process. Unsubstantiated claims and divisive narratives can undermine the cohesion and morale of our armed forces, an institution vital to our nation’s security and stability.

The Press Union of Liberia calls upon all media outlets, including Freedom FM, to exercise caution and responsibility in their reporting, especially when dealing with sensitive matters involving national security and the integrity of our military forces. The PUL encourages a respectful and constructive dialogue that fosters understanding and unity among all sectors of our society.