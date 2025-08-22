PUL Deploys Legal Representation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA–The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has deployed distinguished journalist and Attorney-at-Law Bruce Boweh to represent two Liberian journalists, Eric Opa Doue and Methuselah Gaye, who are currently facing criminal charges in Rivercess County.

The charges of “criminal contempt of court” and “criminal coercion” stem from publications by the journalists that alleged corruption within the Yarpah Town Magisterial Court, specifically claims of bribery and the controversial release of a police officer allegedly apprehended with narcotics.

In addressing the situation, PUL President Julius Kanubah emphasized the Union’s strong commitment to ensuring the journalists’ freedom from the criminal charges, expressing gratitude to Atty. Boweh for taking on this critical role.

“The unfettered freedom of journalists is of paramount concern to the Union,” Kanubah stated.

Bruce Boweh, a former editor at the Liberia Broadcasting System and an award-winning judicial correspondent of the erstwhile Independent Star Radio Liberia, possesses more than two decades of experience characterized by ethical journalism, integrity, and media leadership.

“We are confident that Bruce will utilize his extensive knowledge of journalism and law to plea effectively for our colleagues, seeking the dismissal of all criminal charges through legal arguments and constructive dialogue,” asserted Kanubah.

The PUL emphasizes the importance of dropping the criminal charges, noting that anti-free speech offenses have been decriminalized under the Kamara Abdullah Kamara Act of Press Freedom. Additionally, Liberia’s commitment to the Declaration of Table Mountain, which calls for the abolition of criminal defamation laws, reinforces this stance.

“No journalist should endure harassment, intimidation, or silencing due to published content, particularly when such content has been clarified and rectified,” the PUL states.

On August 13, 2025, Eric Opa Doue was arrested by court sheriffs at the direction of Associate Magistrate Debah Zuku Debah of the Yarpah Town Magisterial Court. Following his release, he was instructed to reappear on August 18, 2025, which he did but without a lawyer. He was subsequently informed by the Magistrate to re-appear with a legal counsel by August 20, 2025, or risks re-arrest.

On August 14, 2025, Methuselah Gaye was detained following a complaint by police officer Ojuku Weeks, who filed the criminal coercion charge as a private prosecutor. Officer Weeks alleged that the journalists had published “false allegation” linking him to narcotics possession and bribery.

Subsequently, both journalists were temporarily released after spending a night each in jail and meeting excessive financial and community bail conditions—Methuselah upon paying a cash bond of 60,000 Liberian dollars (USD 300) and Eric upon paying 2,000 Liberian dollars and with the support of prominent Rivercess County figures.

The PUL criticized the arrests and excessive cash bond fees, labeling them as part of what appears to be a coordinated effort to harass, intimidate and silence journalists in Rivercess County. The Union also questioned the refusal of Public Defender Abraham Nyounway to represent the journalists.

The PUL is monitoring the situation and will provide update after today’s court re-appearance by the journalists at the Yarpah Town Magisterial Court, presided over by Magistrate Debah Zuku Debah.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.