PUL Demands Accountability In Foya Violence

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has released a statement demanding accountability for the violent incident that resulted in the tragic deaths of at least three individuals in Foya, Lofa County, on Friday, September 29, 2023.

The PUL expressed shock and sorrow upon hearing the news of election-related mob violence, which led to the deaths of three innocent people just ten days before the upcoming presidential and legislative elections.

In response to this horrendous crime, the Press Union of Liberia emphasized the importance of unity among Liberians in condemning all parties involved in the deadly mayhem. The Union highlighted the need for a thorough investigation and called for the deployment of security forces in Foya to aid in the inquiry and identifies those responsible for the violent incident.

The Press Union of Liberia urged the relevant authorities to act swiftly and decisively to ensure that the perpetrators of this violence are brought to justice. The Union stressed the necessity of a comprehensive and impartial investigation, emphasizing the importance of holding all individuals involved in the incident accountable.

Additionally, the Press Union of Liberia called on all political parties and their leaders to uphold the Farmington Peace Declaration, emphasizing that honoring this agreement would strengthen Liberia’s peace and democracy, two decades after the civil war.

Meanwhile, the Press Union of Liberia strongly condemned the violence and loss of life in Foya, Lofa County, on September 29. The Union extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and urged everyone to maintain peace in the region.

In a related development, the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has issued a statement on Monday, September 24, 2023, about the protest held by Saclepea residents in Nimba District #7. During the protest, the residents expressed their concerns to Truth FM regarding the reported interference with Radio Nylamba.

The protestors comprising community members, voiced their demands, urging Truth FM, owned by Musa Bility of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) and a candidate for Representative in Nimba District #7, to cease the alleged hacking of Radio Nylamba, owned by Kennedy Domah, brother of Representative Roger Domah and the President of the Nimba Community Radio Association (NICORA).

The protestors highlighted the longstanding issue of Radio Nylamba being off-air for the past five years, with attempts to resume broadcast being hindered by interference from Truth FM.

Kennedy Domah, the Manager of Radio Nylamba told the PUL that Musa Hassan Bility deployed transmitters in Saclepea and Bahn to interfere with Radio Nylamba’s broadcast since June 22, 2023.

Mr. Domah told the PUL that the reported interference has made it impossible for Radio Nylamba to operate, raising questions about the proximity of Truth FM’s transmitter to Radio Nylamba’s operation site. Concerns were also raised about the legality of such interference, as smaller broadcasters like Radio Nylamba operate with significantly lower power outputs compared to commercial broadcasters like Truth FM. Radio Nylamba has formally complained to the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA), although investigation is yet to commence.

The situation is intensified by the ongoing political rivalry in Nimba District #7. In the upcoming 2023 elections, Musa Hassan Bility, backed by the Mandingo and section of the Mahn communities, challenges the incumbent Representative Roger Domah, who is being supported section the Mahn Community. Bility’s ownership of Truth FM in the region has made the radio station a crucial element in the political landscape, disseminating information to the community.

On the other hand, Representative Roger Domah’s brother, Kennedy Domah, owns Radio Nylamba, and efforts to revive the station have been met setbacks due to the interference from Truth FM.

Meanwhile, the Press Union of Liberia is urging Truth FM, owned by Musa Bility, and Radio Nylamba, owned by Kennedy Domah, to resolve their broadcast disagreement with the assistance of the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA) in the best interest of the Saclepea Community.

The Union is requesting fairness in the communication of news and information in Nimba District #7. Additionally, the Union is calling for an end to the suspected manipulation of rival broadcast channels through interference techniques, which only serve to frustrate the smaller broadcaster involved.