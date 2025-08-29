PUL Dedicates New Office

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Stephanie M. Duncan

The Press Union of Liberia on Thursday dedicated its new head office on 9th Street Sinkor.

PUL president Julius Kanubah said the new office is a great start to gather help for its own place.

“We are encouraging all members to help support for the construction of our own place. The new place is a great start for a better future,” Mr. Kanubah said.

Mr. Kanubah stressed the need for collective efforts amongst all members for the establishment of the union’s own office.

Displaying the union’s original land deed which he said is situated on 14 street, the president told members the importance of owning their own place for work.

“We are hopeful with all of you support to complete the construction of our own headquarters within the period of six months in 2026,” he noted.

The program was graced by top government officials including information Minister Jerolinmek Piah, Presidential Press Secretary Kula Fofana, Liberia National Police Spokesperson Cecelia Clarke, amongst others.

Speaking on behalf of the government, Minister Piah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the PUL. He reminded members of the government’s initial US$1000,000 support to the union and vowed that government is willing to do more.

“If government can support the PUL with that amount, be assured that the government is willing to do more for the betterment of the media,” the minister added.