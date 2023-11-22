PUL Congratulates Boakai, Commends Weah

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has commended the People of Liberia for their peaceful participation in electing their preferred president through democratic runoff process.

In a release issued on Sunday, November 19, 2023, the Union emphasized that the actions of the citizens demonstrate a growing culture of maturity in the country’s democratic awareness overtime.

Liberians have showcased to the world their capability to uphold and sustain peace in their nation, regardless of political, social, or ideological disparities, the PUL stressed.

The Press Union appreciates President George Manneh Weah of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) for graciously conceding defeat and congratulating former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Sen. Jeremiah Kpan Koung of the Unity Party as winners of the recently concluded November 14 Run-Off Elections.

Acknowledging the commendable efforts of the National Election Commission (NEC) in fostering a peaceful and democratic environment throughout the electoral process, the PUL extends its congratulations to President and Vice President-elect of the former ruling Unity Party (UP), Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Jeremiah Kpan Koung on their election.

The Union acknowledges the support from entities like the EU, USAID, ECOWAS, as well as national, international observers and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), who diligently monitored the election process across the country.

The PUL expressed gratitude to the media community for their tireless efforts nationwide in ensuring that the public trust was held, particularly through ethical reporting. Additionally, the Union appreciates the Liberian populace for prioritizing peace above partisanship and individual interests.