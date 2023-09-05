PUL Concerned About Growing Journalistic Involvement in Political Parties

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

Since the pronouncement of the official start of the campaign, politicians have gradually showcased their strength in various constituents of their assigned.

One of those who paraded his district over the weekend to indicate his full participation in the October 10 polls is former Representative of District #17 William Varney Dakel.

Mr. Varney Dakel over the weekend was seen with over three hundred supporters to show and tell his district of his involvement with the upcoming October 10 Elections.

During the parade in the district, Representative Hopeful William Varney Dakel said since he left the Liberian Parliament there has been no improvement in the district adding that the current status of District #17 is seriously diminishing in the hands of Hasin Keizolu.

“This election is not for boys, Let them know that the battle line is drawn and we will enter various ghettos, villages, towns, Churches, Mosques, and everywhere our voters are to bring them out. The real change is here and the Dumpa Fire is back,” he added.

At the same time, Representative Candidate Varney Dakel has named his campaign team to spearhead and ensure that he overwhelmingly flies the flag of District #17 comes January at the National Legislature.

He named Francis Kiamue as head of the campaign team instructing him to move through the entire district ensuring that all voters and partisans were on board adding that the district must be liberated through his influence.

Mr. William Varney Dakel who also served the district during the last six years of the Unity Party on the Congress for Democratic Change ticket maintained that Mr. Kiamue as head of the “Dumpa Fire,” campaign team is obligated to raise the district from the hands of the greedy.

In remarks, Mr. Francis Kiamue appreciated the task and promised to deliver the district to the fullest with the efforts of his team. He at the same time, called on all supporters, and partisans that the “Dumpa Fire” is back for good to deliver the district from captivity.