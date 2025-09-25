PUL Announces 61st Anniversary Celebrations

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) today officially announces that celebrations of the Union’s 61st Anniversary will take place on Tuesday, 30 September 2025.

The celebrations will be held in Monrovia, under the theme Commemorating Our Past, Constructing Our Future, with Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah, Resident Representative of the Office of the ECOWAS Commission in Liberia, serving as Keynote Speaker.

This year’s anniversary is intended not only to honor the legacy of the PUL in advancing press freedom and journalists’ rights, but also to underscore the Union’s resource mobilization initiative for the construction of a National Headquarters — The Stanton Peabody Media House.

The program will begin with a parade at 10:00 AM from the Capitol Hill entrance of the University of Liberia to the PUL new Head Office at Warner Avenue, 9th Street, Sinkor, followed by indoor ceremonies at 12:30 PM.

Three colors of T-shirts and Caps have been approved and put on sales for the anniversary celebrations, marking an innovative approach to blending the Union’s official blue and white colors with red, collectively symbolizing the continuing resistance against anti-free press and free speech practices through calmness, reliability, and impartiality.

The PUL leadership along with the Anniversary and Resource Mobilization Committee encourages all journalists and members of the PUL across Liberia inclusive of media workers and communication practitioners to join the celebrations and to take seriously the solemn Generation of Journalists’ project to construct the future of the PUL with a permanent National Headquarters.

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) was founded in Monrovia on September 30, 1964, to advocate for press freedom and the protection of journalists. The birth of the PUL grew out of a crisis with the Legislature. Journalist Stanton Peabody had written an article critical of the lawmakers. He is said to have characterized the lawmakers as “radicals”. He was held in contempt, arrested and jailed. Colleagues immediately mobilized solidarity action in support of Stanton.

Going forward, a small number of journalists resolved to organize. Notable names that participated in the inception that caused the formation of an association that would later be called the Press Union of Liberia included: E. Reginald Townsend, Henry B. Cole, Chauncey Cooper, Aston King, Tuan Wreh, J Percy Gumel and Stanton Peabody.

The PUL serves as the umbrella organization for Liberian media professionals and organizations, with a growing membership of more than 1,500 journalists and media practitioners. The PUL addresses the training/capacity needs and issues arising from the reportage and conduct of journalists in the face of the ever-growing demand for quality and good taste.

Over the years, the PUL has grown into a vibrant pro-democracy group, championing not only media matters, but issues affecting the democratic governance of the state, social justice and human rights. The Union operates through four elected officials –comprising President, Vice President, Secretary-General and Assistant Secretary-General. The leadership is supported by the Executive Committee (EC), constituting five standing committees appointed by elected officials. The EC is the second highest decision-making body of the Union, next to the general membership.

The Union affiliates with national, regional, continental and global media and civil society organizations such as West Africa Journalists Association (WAJA), Federation of African Journalists (FAJ), International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), and Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).