Public Works refutes Baseless Claims by Spoon Talk:

Liberia-The Ministry of Public Works categorically refutes unfounded allegations made by Spoon Talk regarding the solicitation of US$200,000 by the Minister of Public Works from Western Cluster Limited. These claims are not only baseless but also a blatant attempt to tarnish the reputation and integrity of our esteemed Minister and the Ministry as a whole.

The Ministry of Public Works maintains the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct in all its dealings. Our commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity remains unwavering. Hence, we find it deeply troubling that such serious accusations have been made without any substantial evidence or verification.

However, it is an open secret that Western Cluster Limited has been in violation of its Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) since the commissioning of its concession, and past governments remained engaged with the company to be compliant until the elapse of their constitutional terms. Interestingly after the transition process on 22 January 2024, the Ministry exerted efforts at ensuring that Western Cluster came into full compliance with its MDA but the company could not adhere to agreed terms, which triggered the Ministry’s action to have suspended the Road User Permit.

The company argued instead that it had paid a sum total of US$4.5 million to the immediate past government for the rehabilitation of the Freeport – Klay – Tubmanburg road corridor, and was not willing to further commit itself to incurring any financial burden. Notwithstanding, the Ministry demanded the company to commit to making intervention on the corridor as it was almost not pliable due to the damages caused by the lifting of heavy ores by Western Cluster Limited (WCL).

On the backs of these negotiations, WCL contracted Advance Construction Company for US$215, 000.00 for the restoration of potholes from Snow Junction to Clay Junction, constituting the first section. An additional US$200,000.00 was agreed upon to extend the potholes restoration from Clay Junction to Saint Paul Bridge aimed at complimenting a maintenance contract inherited from the past government. The corridor for the US$200 was contracted directly by WCL to West Africa Construction Inc. (WACI). These amounts were neither given to the Minister nor any member of the Ministry of Public Works’ Senior Management.

The second suspension of the company’s Road User Permit came as a result of the expiration of its Environmental Permit Class-A Exploration & Processing of Iron Ore Phase-1 IB (4MTPA) DSO/Concentrate), which was brought to the Ministry’s attention by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA charged Western Cluster Limited for violation of the Environmental Protection Management Law, given its delinquency to renew its Environmental Permit that expired since June 5, 2024.

Against Western Cluster’s non-compliance with Liberia’s Environmental Protection Management Law, the Ministry of Public of Works invoked section VII (B) of the Road User Permit which states: “The responsible official may immediately suspend this permit in whole or in part when necessary, to protect public health or safety or the environment. The Suspension decision shall be in writing”.

As part of its statutory mandate, the Ministry carried out a full Inventory Assessment for repair works between St. Paul Bridge to Klay Junction and parts of Bo-Waterside covering 37.5 kilometers, which was estimated at Eight Hundred Sixty-one Thousand United States Dollars (US$861,000.00). On 27th March 2024, the Ministry of Public Works wrote Western Cluster Limited referring to its Inventory Assessment carried out and requested the company to commit Two Hundred Thousand United States Dollars out of the US$861,000.00 to begin the repair works.

This amount, as requested, is the amount referenced above for the repair works which is being done by an independent construction company hired by Western Cluster Limited. It is worthy of noting that the amount was secured during negotiations that followed the first suspension of WCL’s Road User Permit. The Ministry’s only role is to carry out technical supervision of the independent contractor that has been hired by Western Cluster Limited.

Thus, the Ministry clarifies that at no point did the Minister of Public Works or any of its officials solicit any amount of money from Western Cluster or any other organization for personal gains, but issued the suspension in strict adherence to the Environmental Protection Management Law of the Republic of Liberia. The Ministry’s financial transactions and engagements are conducted in line with the legal and ethical guidelines governing public offices.

To this end, the Ministry of Public Works therefore urges the public and media outlets (especially Spoon Talk) to seek and report the truth, but at the same time avoid the spread of misinformation. We remain open to constructive dialogue and transparent communication to address public concerns and continue our mission to effectively serve our country, Liberia.