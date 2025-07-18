Protest: MESSAGE DELIVERED

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Story by: Jamesetta William, Washington Watson, Eleazer Baryogar, Othello Nimley, & Stephanie M. Duncan.

MONROVIA-The much-pronounced July 17 “Enough is Enough Protest” that arose from rising public discontent over worsening hardships and the state of affairs has come and gone, but without answers-evoking questions – whether it meant its core objective or the hours spent under freezing drenched weather had gone in waste.

Monrovia, Liberia’s development-yearning capital, got swamped in a Mass Protest yesterday, Thursday, comparable to the 2019 June 7 protest then organized by the “Council of Patriots” composed of opposition parties including the Liberty Party, All Liberian Party, Unity Party and many others. Theirs was to denounce massively entrenched corruption, state failure and poor governance.

Yesterday’s protest, organized by Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND) and the “Enough is Enough Movement, was to send a clear and defining message to the government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai about the state of affairs – the way he and his officials are executing the mandate given them in 2023.

As prayed for, the Protest went as planned and wished, without the usual rancor between police and protesters – though there were some skimmages along the line – which often resulted into use of force. However, Liberians are asking and wondering if the message has resonated well with the President and its officials.

Initial stage of the protest

The which began on a slow pace, making many believed it would not have gendered results, gathered steam later as the day winded down. Citizens from all walks, Liberians of all ages, mostly young people, came out in their numbers in support of the protest that grew out of “smell of tyranny.”

The momentum started in the Congo Town enclave, around the Offices of STAND and the headquarters of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), one of the parties that gave its support through some of its auxiliaries.

As the day ran down, it became clear that the protest was up for gains, as the number grew larger and bigger. More of the attentions were around the headquarters of the CDC, whose partisans were seen in their usual spirited deportment of chanting battle-cries and evoking other revolutionary actions.

Social media footage show supporters of the CDC venting out anger at the Government, accusing the government of lying to the Liberian people to gain state power.

In defiant expressions, they planned to continuously protest as long the government reneges on its promises, corruption widens and hardships unattended to.

According to reporters who covered the protest, the number of protesters later expanded in a manner that signaled “citizens’ readiness and willingness to denounce the government’s handling of the state, in sharp contrast to the avowed commitments.”

Upon realizing the growing momentum, protest leaders signaled the next move – that is to march onto central Monrovia, the epicenter of the protest to deliver the message and the call for renewal, resetting of the button as well as the political and legal orders.

Our reporters on duty indicated that the protesters encountered no resistance from the police – though there were multiple check points at various intersections.

The protesters had initially planned to occupy the stretch of road between the Executive Mansion and the Capitol Building, but it became a no-go-zone. Instead, they were diverted to University of Liberia side of the Capitol where a well-crafted petition was read by Protest Spokesperson, Atty. Isaac Jackson under heavy downpour of rain.

Things turned Chaotic

However, what supposed to be a peaceful assembly to petition the government, later turned chaotic when protesters refused to present petition to some designated lawmakers including Senator Momo Cyrus of Lofa County, Prince Toles of District #8 and others. Alvin Wisseh of the CDC was heard on video demanding that Vice President Jeremiah Koung should receive the petition.

But the situation was calmed down by protester leaders and the formal petition statement was presented to Senator Cyrus.

A gentleman was seen taking away after being struck with a rock said to be thrown by the protesters around his ear.

The state of paranoid

The protest created a state of euphoria and paranoid, leaving many Liberians choosing staying home over coming out in the streets, either for work or any other business.

Our reporters said they observed vehicles and citizens scarcity in the streets, fearing any eventuality, during the lifespan of the protest.

Apparently they had been reminded of how chaotic protests often become, and how police responded, injuring and arresting protesters in most cases.

The statement

However, protesters, after several hours of parading various streets in Monrovia and its suburb, read the statement describing the rule of president Joseph Boakai as unrealistic, claiming also that too many people are suffering.

“Our future is in jeopardy,” they claimed in the statement which identified barrage of the administration’s alleged miscarriages.

“We stand together not in defiance, but in peaceful defiance of injustice, hardship and betrayal that has plunged our country. We rise against our backs to protest; our country is broken, our future is in jeopardy and our patience has run out,” the protesters’ petition contained.

They recalled that President Boakai was inaugurated to defend and protect the constitution of Liberia, a significant embodiment of peace, adding ‘this sacred duty has been willfully neglected.”

The protesters accused the President of violating the “spirit and letter” of this oath by “enabling unchecked corruption, sealing wrongdoers and dismantling the system of checks and balances meant to guide against dictatorship.”

“Today, under this leadership, Liberia is sinking deeper into crisis marred by worsening profiteering, rising inequality, rampant governance, and the erosion of public trust,’ the Petition said.

According to them, the suffering of the Liberian people has reached unbearable levels, the nation is bleeding and the “storms blurred and grew darker these days.”

“We can’t no longer remain silent while our rights are trampled on, our future stooped, our democracy dismantled before our physical eyes,” the petition statement said.

They further asserted: “Therefore, we the suffering of the Republic issued this petition with emphasis and resolve, demanding firm actions of these national critical concerns.”

According to the protesters, the President has failed to show firm commitment in the fight against corruption, stating “his refusal to prosecute corrupt officials while personally indulging in extravagance, chartered flights and use of luxurious vehicles have sent a dangerous message near and far.”

“By choosing personal pleasure over national sacrifice, the President has not only failed to lead by example, he has also actively enabled a system where corruption flourishes,” Protesters noted.

The petition went on: “This pattern of aiding and abetting fiscal lotters of government elites has strengthened the environment of impunity where public officials enrich themselves at the expense of the suffering masses.”

The protesters also weighed in what they called “declining state of rule of law,” accusing Deputy Minister of State, Mamaka Bility of involvement in two controversial iron concession scandals.

Her alleged influence in major deals, according to the protesters, is a troubling pattern of her influence of major public deals, and it sheds light on the culture of impunity and backdoor governance.

The protestors refused to read their statement to Senator Momo Cyrus, describing him as “rogue”.

They said their statement will not be received by someone who cannot be trusted.

The protesters throw stones at the lawmaker and demanded that the President must be the one to accept their petition.

The protesters later resulted to reading their petition to the massive crowd justifying that such action is the best.

At the same time, Senator Momo Cyrus expressed disappointment in the protesters’ action.

According to him, the action from the protesters projects the county negatively and should strongly be discouraged.

He said the government is willing to accept the petition and act upon it , if due process is followed.

Senator Cyrus stated that violence is never the answer, urging protesters to do right.

Meanwhile, the protesters violent action led to two officers being badly injured.

Written and edited by E. Togba

