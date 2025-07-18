Protest: Windshields Smashed, Victims

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-Two drivers have reported that their vehicles were attacked and their windshields smashed by unknown individuals, as the planned protest by the group STAND in Monrovia has yet to gain significant momentum.

One of the victims, currently receiving treatment at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Sinkor, recounted that while her commercial vehicle was parked near the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) headquarters, a man dressed in black shattered the windshield, injuring her in the process.

According to her, the attacker emerged from across the street where the CDC headquarters is located.

“I left my house to fend for myself and my children after hearing on OK FM that the streets were clear and no one was protesting. But unfortunately, I ended up in this situation,” the unnamed victim said. So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Monrovia remains largely peaceful, with protesters yet to gather in large numbers.

However, STAND’s lead organizer, Mulbah Morlu, insists that tens of thousands of demonstrators will soon take to the streets to present their demands to the government.

Morlu accused the administration of President Joseph Boakai of poor leadership, police brutality, a failing economy, and widespread corruption.

“We will assemble in this city to send a clear message to Mr. Boakai that he must lead well. Our people are mobilizing, and hundreds will come out today,” Morlu stated during a press briefing at his residence in Congo Town.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.