Protest: ‘We Are Not Part Of July 17 Protest’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-Human rights lawyer and Political Leader of the Liberian People’s Party (LPP), Cllr. Tiawon Saye Gongloe has distanced his political party from the planned July 17 protest organized by the ‘Enough Is Enough’ Protest Committee acting under the aegis of the Solidarity and Trust for A New Day (STAND).

STAND is headed by Mulbah Morlu, former Chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). He resigned just two months after the inauguration President Joseph Boakai.

He said though the LPP firmly upholds citizens’ constitutional rights to peacefully assemble and express dissatisfaction with the prevailing hardships caused by economic instability, poor governance, lack of accountability, and the weakening rule of law under the Boakai-Koung administration, it refuses to associate itself with political actors whose actions have equally contributed to the suffering of the Liberian people.

Cllr. Gongloe contested the 2023 presidential and legislative elections and later supported the Unity Party of Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

He described the July 17 Protest as a politics of hypocrisy and dishonesty.

“The Liberian People’s Party (LPP) wishes to categorically distance itself from the planned July 17, 2025 protest organized by STAND, a pro-CDC civil society organization headed by the immediate past Chairman of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), a former ruling party,” a statement from the party noted.

LPP, in a release, said while it recognized the right of citizens to peacefully assemble and express dissatisfaction with the hardships currently confronting Liberians, marked by economic instability, poor governance, lack of accountability, and a weakening of the rule of law under the Boakai-Koung administration, it is not inclined to align itself with forces that bear equal responsibility for the suffering of the Liberian people.

The LPP, one of the oldest political parties in the country, observed that from 2006 to 2018, it was the Unity Party (UP) that presided over massive corruption, accentuated by institutionalization of legislative bribery, patronage, impunity, and the hollowing out of public institutions.

“That broken foundation was not only preserved but perfected and deepened by the CDC administration from 2018 to 2024, under whose watch public accountability all but collapsed,” it said.

It added that “STAND’s leadership, drawn directly from the CDC’s highest ranks, is therefore not positioned to credibly lead a protest against problems that their own governance greatly contributed to.”

The party argued that the former ruling CDC had the opportunity to find solutions to the problems that it wants to protest against, but deliberately refused to do so.

For example, the street sellers were in the street chased by the police under the CDC, the zogoes, were in the streets, there was mass unemployment, the health and educational facilities were in poor state, Liberia was among the ten poorest countries in the world, but lawmakers, ministers and other top officials of government were receiving salaries and benefits higher than in rich countries like the United States, United Kingdom and others.

The president under the CDC traveled in private jets and had long convoys and government did not listen to the complaints of the people. Why should any sound person listen to CDC, when it did the same thing that is happening today?

LPP has thus stated its refusal to be part of a protest movement orchestrated by those who along with the UP have derailed Liberia’s progress.

“We will not be used to legitimize a political drama between two sides of the same coin-the CDC and UP who have both betrayed the public trust,” said the party, adding that the Liberian People’s Party is different.“Our record stands on integrity, independence, and an unwavering commitment to building a new Liberia based on the rule of law, accountability, justice, and anti-corruption reform. We remain the only viable alternative to the cyclical failures of both UP and CDC. LPP is clear. CDC has no credibility to protest against bad governance,” the party further noted.

“We therefore call on all LPP partisans, supporters, and sympathizers across Liberia and in the diaspora to stay away from the July 17 protest. Do not be deceived by old actors in new costumes. Liberia needs transformation, not theatrics.”

The LPP urged fellow Liberians to channel their energy into organizing, creating awareness, and mobilizing for the kind of systemic change that LPP represents—a change that will not come from protests led by yesterday’s enemy of progress.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.