Protest updates : Protestors go closer to Capitol Building

CAPITOL HILL–Hundreds of protestors have made their way near the Capitol Building, seat of lawmakers, who represent their respective counties and districts.

Singing anti-Boakai songs, they are seen marching near the vicinity as police officers look on with eagle eyes.

The Capitol building is one of the places forbidden for protestors to reach.

Meanwhile, anti-riot police have taken strategic positions at the capitol building.

It is known whether they will defy the police to enter the yard.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.