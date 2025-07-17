Protest updates : Protestors go closer to Capitol Building

..as police takes strategic positions

By New Republic Liberia 203
CAPITOL HILL–Hundreds of protestors have made their way near the Capitol Building, seat of lawmakers, who represent their respective counties and districts.

Singing anti-Boakai songs, they are seen marching near the vicinity as police  officers  look on with eagle eyes.

The Capitol building is one of the places  forbidden  for protestors to reach.

Meanwhile, anti-riot police have taken strategic positions at the capitol building.

It is known whether they will defy the police to enter the yard.

