Protest Updates: Our future is in jeopardy..protestors say

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Our future is in jeopardy

…MONROVIA-After several hours of parading various streets in Monrovia and its suburb, protestors have read their statement describing the rule of president Joseph Boakai as unrealistic and too many people are suffering.

In a satement read to senator Momo Cyrus, senator of Lofa County, they said, “Our future is in jeopardy

The statement was presented to Senator Momo Cyrus, Chairman on Peace and Security at the Senate.

Senator Cyrus

(watch Allvin Wesseh read the statement)

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.