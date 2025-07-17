Protest update ‘We’ll Continue, If…’Protesters Say If Objectives Not Achieved

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA is virtually at a standstill – some businesses and offices closed – as a result of the highly publicized Protest, which has already gotten underway.

Dubbed “Enough is Enough” Protest, it is organized by Solidarity and Trust for New Day (STAND) in conjunction with the “Enough is Enough Movement,” a composition of opposition political parties elements.

At the embryonic stage of the protest, which is yet to gain real momentum and turnout less encouraging, one of the protesters said there is high possibility that they continue with the protest if it does realize the intended objectives.

In an interview with reporters, the protester said they are less concerned about turnout; instead to send a message to President Boakai.

“Look, the message just needs to go; we don’t have to bring one milllion human beings outside. The main reason we gather here today is to send message to President Joseph Boakai to end the corruption,” the Protester garbed in a white T-shirt told journalist around the headquarters of the Congress for Democratic Change.

He said they would not be deterred by the huge presence of police officers in the street, apparently to undermine the protest, adding “that will be the end of the Liberia.” When pressed to elucidate what he meant about that, he said he meant to say “politically.”

According to him, it is their right to protest, emphasizing that President at some point in time participated in protests and he was not harassed or arrested. “Yesterday, Joseph Boakai protested, he ate sandwiches., he was protected; why today?” he quipped. “We are prepared, if they push us, we will resist because where there is smoke, there is fire.”

There are fewer vehicles in the streets on a working day, and movements of people scanty in parts of Monrovia, mainly the Congo Town – Tubman Boulevard area.

Asked if their petitions are not adhered to, what could be the next course of action, he answered in a defiant tune, “we will continue; look, there is not about party, this is about Liberia. We will not rest until Joseph Boakai listens”

There is glaring presence of Police officers everywhere in preparedness to control the protest or otherwise.

He however recalled President Boakai’s threats during the 2023 elections that there would be no Liberia if he did win the elections or if the then ruling party rigged the elections.

