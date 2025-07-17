Protest update(4) Boakai accused of taking YES SIR” to America

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-President Joseph Boakai has been accused by an angry lady protestor of ‘taking yes sir” to America.

Her commend is in direct reference to a meeting he(Boakai) held with US president Donald Trump in which he answered: “Yes Sir” when asked which school he attended based on the quality of English he spoke during the meeting.

“The thing that made me surprise about Joseph Boakai is he left from here and carried his yes sir in America. I na get problem with it. He asked them to come survey our resources. Which means we are going to the slavery days,” she said. (Watch video)

“We brought him Boakai to power because former president George Weah lied to us. But he said he came to bring peace to this nation. He made our children to become Zogos(disadvantaged youths).. he made everything to go upside down,” she said.

