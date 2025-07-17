Protest update: (9): CASKET FORCED OPEN

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-In what appears to be an embarrassing, puzzling and dramatic development, a casket was forced open in the middle of the street, in traffic, on the orders of state security officers on duty for the “Enough is Enough” Protest, which has gained momentum around the Congo Town, Tubman Boulevard Belt.

People of all ages, defying the rains and cold weather, are out in the streets in honor of the protest organized by STAND and other concerned citizens to “send a message to the government of President Joseph Boakai.”

On important eye-catching moment was the forceful opening of the casket being conveyed on top of a vehicle, heading in the direction of Congo Town.

The incident happened not too far from the Blue Crest University campus almost adjacent the headquarters of the CDC, a major participant in Today’s protest.

Upon noticing the casket covered in a black plastic, officers stopped the driver and asked him to open the casket, apparently to know its contents – or what was inside.

The driver made frantic efforts to explain to the officers that the casket contains a body and that they were enroute for burial, but to no avail, as officers insisted the casket is opened.

In a tacit expression of reluctance, the driver got down, removed the plastic and eventually opened the casket, only to notice a lifeless body of a man.

Speaking to reporters, the driver expressed frustration over the situation, terming it a complete embarrassment.

Asked whether it was embarrassing to open the casket,” he answered in the affirmative, “yes, it is. We are going to bury and the officers could not listen to us,” as he was seen putting the black plastic over the white-painted simple looking casket.

The situation unmasked officers’ determination to ensure that anything that has the potential to cause chaos is arrested and put under control.

It had been widely reported that the protest planners had intended to parade with casket, depicting the collapse of the state under the current administration of President Boakai who campaigned to “rescue” the nation from the past administration he accused of poor leadership and corruption.

Our reporters in the field have indicated that the protesters are steadily, in an organized manner, marching towards central Monrovia, to the main point of the Protest, the Capitol Building.

They are expected to read and present a special petition to the government, highlighting what they had earlier classified as “massive corruption, tyrannical leadership, hardship, sufferings, abuse of power and total disregard of the rule of law.”

