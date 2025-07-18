Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has emphasized that the timely passage of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 National Budget is essential for the effective delivery of public services across Liberia.

Speaking Tuesday at the launch of the FY 2026 Budget Preparation Process at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Minister Ngafuan said the government’s focus remains on delivery and performance, which can only be achieved if Ministries, Agencies, and Commissions (MACs) receive funding on schedule.

“We are concerned about delivery. And we can only have MACs delivering when the budget is crafted, submitted, and passed in time,” Ngafuan stated.

He stressed that timely budget preparation is more than a bureaucratic goal—it is a prerequisite for implementing programs under the government’s ARREST Agenda, which focuses on Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism.

“We intend to continue on the path we started last year by passing the budget on time—a feat achieved after many years,” he said. “This year, we intend to meet all the timelines, including submission of the draft budget to the Legislature by October 31.”

The launch was attended by heads of MACs, their deputies, comptrollers, and other stakeholders.

Ngafuan also highlighted the government’s recent revenue performance, noting a surplus at the end of FY 2025 despite challenges in the early quarters. He credited the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), members of the executive branch, and lawmakers for what he described as “a great job.”

He revealed that the government raised US$692 million in domestic revenue in FY 2025—the highest ever in the nation’s history.

“These early engagements with MACs and the Legislature are important,” Ngafuan said, adding that the FY 2026 budget process will prioritize stakeholder consultations and demand realistic, priority-driven proposals aligned with national development goals and existing fiscal space.

He further disclosed that the ministry is strengthening transparency and accountability measures in the budgeting process. These include improved expenditure monitoring and performance evaluations to ensure public funds are effectively utilized.

Also speaking at the event, Rep. Dorwohn Gleekia, Co-Chair of the House Committee on Ways, Means and Finance, welcomed the inclusion of lawmakers in the budget preparation launch, calling it a positive step toward inter-branch collaboration. He cited Article 3 of the Liberian Constitution, which underscores the need for coordination between the Executive and Legislature.

“Although preparation of the budget is a function of the Executive, we must coordinate to ensure implementation begins on Day 1 of the new year,” Gleekia said.

Deputy Minister for Budget and Development Planning Tanneh G. Brunson reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to consultative and results-based planning. She called on MACs to treat the budget process with urgency and seriousness, and to adhere strictly to submission deadlines to allow for thorough technical review and consolidation.

