Protest coverage: Watch video) Woman Alleges Assault at CDC Headquarters During Protest

By Jamesetta D. Williams

Monrovia, July 17, 2025 A Liberian woman is speaking out after she says she was physically assaulted during a protest this morning at the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) party headquarters in Monrovia.

The woman, whose identity is being withheld for her safety, told reporters that she was hurt by someone who came from within the CDC compound during the height of the tension. Although she did not name her alleged attacker, she made it clear that the individual emerged from inside the premises of the party headquarters before inflicting harm on her.

“I was just standing outside, peacefully expressing myself like everyone else when someone rushed out and attacked me,” she recounted, visibly shaken. “I didn’t provoke anybody. I don’t even know the person, but they came from inside the CDC gate.”

The incident occurred amid heightened political unrest as protesters gathered near the headquarters of the opposition CDC, demanding accountability and transparency from both the party and the government. Security forces were seen nearby but did not intervene during the alleged assault, according to witnesses.

The woman is now calling for justice and urging authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly. “I want the world to know what happened to me. I didn’t deserve to be hurt. I came to speak, not to bleed,” she said.

It remains unclear whether a formal complaint has been filed with the Liberia National Police. No official response has yet been issued by the CDC regarding the allegation.

This developing story adds to growing concerns about safety during political demonstrations in the country, as Liberians continue to exercise their constitutional right to protest.

