Protest: ‘Boakai Da Rogue’……Protesters Accuse Liberian President Of Abuse Of Power

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-Chanting “Enough is Enough,” scores of demonstrators many aligned with the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and Solidarity Trust for a New Day (STAND) on Wednesday gathered in front of the CDC headquarters, holding banners and placards accusing President Joseph Boakai’s administration of abuse of power, corruption, and poor governance.

The protest came ahead of a formal petition to the national government by STAND, a civic pressure group led by former CDC Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu. Despite strong rhetoric and emotionally charged displays, the demonstration remained peaceful under the watchful eye of Liberia National Police (LNP) officers.

Protesters waved placards bearing images of wounded citizens and top government officials, including Police Inspector General Gregory O.W. Coleman, with inscriptions such as, “Tyrannic policing under Joseph Boakai; July 17 Enough is Enough”

The made several allegations against the Boakai administration, calling the President, “Wasteful Boakai: US$1 million for car, “Minister of State took $500,000 from NASSCORP, massive corruption under Boakai, US$250,000 water project-Mo Ali dah rogue, “Ecobank loan scam-Amos Tweh US $7 million corruption.”

Other placards accused President Boakai of chartering a private jet while “citizens struggle for daily meals.”

Protesters further decried worsening conditions at public universities, lack of drugs in hospitals, and unchecked substance abuse among youth.

One sign read: “Police brutality on students. Mamaka Bility yellow machine black deal. Generator eating more than us,” accompanied by photos of a protesting student and the controversial LTA Commissioner nominee, Patrick Honnah.

Positioned at the main entrance of the CDC headquarters, the demonstrators accused the Unity Party-led government of abandoning its “rescue mission” and instead instituting a regime of neglect.

“Boakai’s government is no longer about the rule of law—it’s the rule of Boakai,” one protester told The Liberian Investigator.

They raised concerns over skyrocketing prices of rice, gasoline, and transportation, along with the rise in school fees and unemployment. “We shout for justice; not political witch-hunt,” another banner read.

STAND Founder and National Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu, who is also the immediate past Chairman of the CDC, led the protest. He accused the Boakai-Koung government of “massive corruption, gross incompetence, and insensitivity to the people’s cries.”

“This administration is displaying wanton disregard for the rule of law,” Morlu declared in remarks captured by The Liberian Investigator. Despite the growing crowd, LNP officers calmly managed the demonstration, with no clashes or disruptions reported.

Protesters paraded through the main streets near Congo Town, carrying placards and chanting slogans such as “Boakai dah rogue.” Police presence was also heightened around the Capitol Building, Executive Mansion, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC). Officers stood guard in riot gear, with hot-water trucks on standby.

A group of students from the University of Liberia’s Progressive Students Alliance (PROSA) was also seen in an energized procession passing by CDC’s headquarters and reportedly heading toward STAND’s national offices to join the demonstration.

As of press time, there were no roadblocks reported between Congo Town and Central Monrovia. Citizens across the capital remained alert, awaiting the official presentation of STAND’s petition to the 55th Legislature. Organizers reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful, well-coordinated protest.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.