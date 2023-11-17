Prosecute Weah’s Advisors If…

By: Perry B. Zordyu

The Liberian People’s Party (LPP) has called on the Unity Party (UP) to prosecute advisors to President George Manneh Weah if taken state power.

The LPP said the President and his Economic Advisers failed to include in the National Budget some proceeds of the amounts the government’s Financial Management Law Consolidated Fund borrowed obviously in violation of Liberia Public Law of 2009.

The Chairman of the Liberian People’s Party, Yanking Vavaquoting Section 2(d) of the Public Financial Management Lawsaid, all government revenue and expenditures shall be included in the budget something he said has the tendency to dragged the country’s economic growth.

Chairman Vava stressed that President Weah and his advisors have since violated the PFM 200 Law when they failed to identify domestic creditors they made payment to which according to him is in the tone of US$36 million, US$72 million and US$35 million in 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively as he described such act as inhumane to the Liberian people.

At the same time, the Liberian People’s Party has sent out a caveat to would-be institutions to avoid doing business with the Liberian Government headed by President Weah for what he termed as government’s failure to honor agreements referencing to the December 5, 2019 Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Government of Liberia and the Central Bank of Liberia, which stipulates that domestic creditors payment of US$487 million.

Meanwhile, the Liberian People’s Party is calling on the Unity Party led by Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai to take serious action by prosecuting those advisors of President Weah if elected and inaugurated in 2024 as President of Liberia.

The LPP believes if this is done, it will send a strong warning to those politicians who have embezzled state resources without any tangible cause that will serve as a deterrent to people wanting to take state power.