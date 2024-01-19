Pro-temp Kangar-Lawrence Appoints Standing C’ttees

By Washington Tumay Watson

The President Pro-Temp of the Liberian Senate, Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence has made additional appointments at the Liberian Senate affecting the Standing Committees.

The President Pro-Temp’s action is in line with her leadership responsibility to complete the leadership of the Liberian Senate.

Those appointed to the various Standing Committees by Pro-temp Karnga-Lawrence are, Grand Kru County Senator Numene Bartekwa, Chairperson on Concessions and Investment, Rivercess County Senator Wellington Geevon Smith, Chairperson on Agriculture and Forestry and Senator Alex Tyler of Bomi Chairman, Committee on Commerce, Trade and Industry.

Other are Grand Gedeh County Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely, Chairperson on Labor, Senator Francis Dorpoh of RiverGee, Chairperson on Post and Telecommunications; Lofa County Senator Cllr Joseph Jallah, Chairperson on Banking and Currency while former Speaker now Senator, Emmanuel Nuquay, of Margibi County, Chairperson on Public Corporation.

Bong County Senator Johnny Kpehe has been appointed Chairperson on Autonomous Agencies, while Grand Gedeh County Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue chairs the Committee on Social Security, Pension, and Insurance. Rivercess Senator Bill Twehway has been appointed Chairperson on the Standing Committee on Transport, Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe as chaired the committee on Modernization and Project while Gbapolu County Senator Botoe Kanneh is appointed as Chairperson on Gender.

According to Pro-tempt Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, the appointed chairpersons will be responsible for providing oversight over the government ministries and agencies with commission and public corporations as well as autonomous agencies including confirmation of those who will be nominated by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai to these positions.