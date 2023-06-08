Pro-Democracy Group Defends Pro-Temp Chie

MONROVIA-The Institute for Transparency and Accountability International (ITAI) has come in swift defense of the reputation of the Senate Pro-Tempore, Prof. Albert T. Chie, amidst misinformation and disinformation that he donated a fleet of pickups to the opposition Unity Party (UP).

ITAI’s Country Director, Amos B.S. Kanneh, in a release issued Tuesday, June 6, 2023, said, it is highly inconceivable to believe that Senate Pro Temp Albert T. Chie will be working very hard in the southeast to ensure the success of the re-election of President George Manneh Weah for a second term bid but at the same time undermining his own efforts by empowering opposition Unity Party with a donation of pickups.

This, Kanneh said, is the craziest thing that a level-headed man like Pro-Temp Chie will ever do.

Kanneh said Pro-Temp Chie started it all when he reiterated a statement he made on May 16, 2023, that “We are in an election year. Be careful to digest well what you hear and read, before you believe. Political lies, character assassinations, rumors, fabrication with the intent to deceive the masses will be the order of the day”.

The ITAI Country Director joined voices with Pro-Temp Chie to challenge anyone in this country to provide evidence that he made a donation of vehicles or any item, directly or indirectly, to any opposition political party.

The group described the allegation as false, misleading and only intended to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of a statesman. The group also warned those involved in spreading such misinformation to desist and get involved with activities that are beneficiary to growth and development of the motherland.