Prison Supt. Wants Gov’t, Int’l Partners Construct Facilities For Drugs Users

BY Melvin Zawolo Doloquee / Nimba County

MONROVIA-The Prison Superintendent of the Central Prison in Sanniqullie, Nimba County has called on government and international partners to build rehabilitation centers for young people believed to be drug users in the county.

Speaking at the celebration of International Drugs Day organized by a non-governmental organization, Liberian United Youth For Community Safety and Development (LUYCSD), Charles Mehn said if constructed, the facility Will enable young people who have been involved in such practices to receive some skills training and become productive in society rather than helping to destroy their future.

He said there huge population of suspects and prisoners at the facility, most of whom are drug users are in search of rehabilitation centers to enable them to be useful once again in society.

Superintendent Mehn disclosed that the overcrowdedness of the prison facility which was built for less than a hundred people is becoming a major problem as the facility is now catering to over three hundred persons.

According to him, Nimba County which has a huge population with over twenty Magisterial Courts has only one prison facility something that is causing the overcrowding of the facility.

He disclosed that if the government and its development partners help to construct other prison facilities in the country this will help to combat the condition at the prison center.

The Nimba County Prison Superintendent blamed the overcrowdedness of the facility on the release of huge numbers of drug users sent to the facility.

He pledged his support and commitment to help combat such practices being carried out by people believed to be drug users and those referred to as the future leaders of the country.

Also speaking, the keynote speaker for the occasion Patience N. Williams called on Nimbaians, the government, and international partners to support in combating the use of drugs and trafficking in persons.

She said the increase in the use of drugs has and continues to destroy the future leaders of the country. Madam Williams underscored the need for continuous engagement and support in combating drugs and human trafficking in the country.

For his part, the Executive Director of the Liberian United Youth for Community Safety and Development (LUYCSD) Rev. Fred Suah pledged his organization’s support toward the fight to stop the torture of drug abuse victims and stop illicit human trafficking.

According to Rev. Suah, UNODC is supporting them while Sustainable development goals. The LUYCSD Executive Director disclosed several projects his organization is involved in in helping to impact the lives of Liberians including vulnerable youth in the society.