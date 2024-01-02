President Weah nominates Wolokolie at LRA boss

MONROVIA-Jan 2-TNR-The president, George Manneh Weah has nominated Dr. Samora P. Z. Wolokolie Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA). The nomination was made on Monday.

“The appointment made late last year is subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate, as required by the 1986 Liberian Constitution,” the presidential statement said.

If confirmed, Dr. Wolokolie will replace the late Thomas Doe Nah who occupied the position since 2020 and passed last month following a period of illness.

Dr. Wolokolie is the current Deputy Minister of Finance for Development Planning; a position he has occupied since the inception of CDC administration in 2018.

His appointment has been viewed by many as the best decision by President Weah.  Wolokolie  is a seasoned lawyer as well as an auditor and certified examiner with extensive years in the field.

