President Weah grants pardon on Ex-defense Minister

MONROVIA-TNR-Liberian president on Thursday granted Executive pardon on former Defense Minister for embezzlement of soldiers fund, a statement issued said.

The longest serving Defense Minister, J. Brownie Samukai, during the regime of former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf from 2005 to 2017 was among other convicted individuals who were granted Executive Pardon by the president.

“As part of the Presidential Tradition each year to pardon individuals convicted of various crimes by the courts of Liberia, His Excellency Dr George M Weah has issued an executive pardon to 101 convicts, detained at various prison facilities across the country,” the statement said.

It added; “Notable among the 101 pardoned individuals are former National Defense Minister J. Brownie Samukai Jr., former Deputy Defense Minister for Administration Joseph P. Johnson, and the former Comptroller Mr Nyumah Dorkor. These former Government Officials are also relieved of their legal obligation to refund to the Liberian Government the money that they were convicted of misappropriating while serving in their respective capacities at the Ministry of National Defense.”

The Presidential Pardon is backed by the 1986 Liberian Constitution under Article 59 which states inter-alia that _the President may remit any public forfeitures and penalties, suspend any fines and sentences, grant reprieves and pardons, and restore civil rights after conviction for all public offenses, except impeachment.

As a result of this, the statement added, The President has mandated the Attorney General Cllr. Frank Musah Dean Jr. , Minister of Justice to ensure the unhindered implementation of the Presidential Pardon, in keeping with judicial procedures.

Others pardoned were individuals who were convicted of committing minor offenses by the courts of Liberia and were serving various prison terms, individuals with life-threatening ailments, old age, and individuals who served a substantial amount of the time for which they were sentenced and demonstrated good behavior while serving their respective sentences.