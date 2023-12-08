President Weah Declares Sunday, December 10, as “International Human Rights Day”

President George Manneh Weah has by Proclamation declared Sunday, December 10, 2023 as “International Human Rights Day”, and it is to be celebrated on Friday, December 28, 2023, throughout the Republic as a “Working Holiday”.

He calls upon all citizens and foreign residents, national and international organizations and all Government agencies concerned to join the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) and execute appropriate programs befitting the observance of the day.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, this year’s Human Rights Day marks the 75th commemoration of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) will be celebrated under the international theme: “Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All” and the national theme: “Uphold Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All in Liberia”.

The Proclamation further states that this year’s celebration will take place at the Monrovia City Hall, Montserrado County, commencing at 10:o’clock ante meridian.

On the 10th of December 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights mandating State parties to promote, protect and respect Human and People’s Rights.

The Presidential Proclamation also stresses that this is day is symbolic as it expresses the gratitude of partnership and continuous collaboration aimed at strengthening the cooperation between the United Nations Office of High Commissioner on Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Network of African National Human Rights Institutions (NANHRIs) and the Independent National Commission on Human Rights and the Liberian People.

The Proclamation furthers that the commemoration at seventy fourth (74th) shows the continuously awaken greater awareness of the African people and the international community about the value of life and humanity and to renew our collective commitment to protect, respect and uphold the fundamental human rights.

The declaration and the existence of this human rights standard and the guarantee of the promotion, protection and respect for human rights by state parties form the basis for the commemoration of the International Human Rights Day of each year.

The Proclamation states that the annual celebration of the International Human Rights Day, and the closure of the Sixteen Days of Activism is an opportunity to recommit to the solemn undertakings by World Leaders and the African people to promote and safeguard fundamental human rights regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, status, creed, and sex.