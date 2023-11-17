President Weah congratulates Boakai

MONROVIA- Nov 17-President George Manneh Weah has called and congratulated Mr. Joseph Boakai, the president-elect.

The call was placed late Friday, according to the presidential Press Secretary.

“The president, H. E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has called Mr. Joseph Boakai to congratulate him for his elections,” he said,

“This is the beauty of democracy. He is a leader, Solo Kelgbeh, the presidential press secretary said.

This followed the release of the result of the presidential run-off which took place on November 14, 2023.

The National Elections Announced on Friday that President Weah received 785,778 votes (49.11%), and the former vice president under Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf received a total of 814,212 votes (50.89%); this amounted to 28,434. This brings a difference of (1.78%).