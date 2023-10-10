President Weah calls for peaceful elections

MONROVIA-Oct 9-Liberian president on Monday called for peaceful elections and encouraged all Liberians to respect the rule of law.

“We must continue to nurture our democratic culture. This should be grounded in our respect for fundamental rights – including the right to freely associate and express one’s views, as well as the right to freely choose the candidate of your choice. We will continue to play our part in guaranteeing these democratic tenets,” he said in a statement released.

He added: “As we prepare to cast our ballot this Tuesday, after a long period of campaigning by all candidates seeking elected offices, I want to thank all Liberians for keeping our nation peaceful.”

I have consistently emphasized the need to ensure that the votes reflect the true will of the Liberian people, and I want to thank the National Elections Commission in this regard for making sure that all of the processes leading up to this point are open and transparent.

About 2.4 Million Liberians registered voters are expected to go to the pool Tuesday to elect a new president as well as senators and representatives.

“I urge all Liberians of voting age to go out this Tuesday and vote the candidate of their choice. We have put in place measures that will ensure the process is conducted peacefully and that every individual is protected while casting his or her ballot. We welcome the presence of our international partners from the AU, ECOWAS, EU, and USAID, who have come to observe our electoral process,” he said.

“[I also want to use this moment to admonish all Liberians, especially politicians and their supporters, to refrain from actions that have the propensity of sliding us back into our ugly past. We must denounce those vices that have fanned the flames of discord in our society. The period of the campaign is now us.

“Amidst our diversity. We are one people with one destiny. We must not put Liberians against one another for our selfish political interests. This is unpatriotic and unlawful. I therefore urge everyone to operate within the confines of the law at all times, including and during this period period of elections,” he added.