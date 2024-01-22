President Boakai resumed work

MONROVIA, JAN 22-President Joseph Baokai has resumed work after he was rushed from the podium following exhaustion while addressing delegates.

A statement from his office said. “President Boakai is Perfectly fine and has resumed all Presidential duties.”

It added, “ The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, suffered heat exhaustion during the inaugural ceremonies today.

His doctors have declared him perfectly fine. He has resumed his normal activities. He is expected to meet with the Ghanaian President and other dignitaries today.”

