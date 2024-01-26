President Boakai Makes New Appointments in Government

MONROVIA-JAN 26 The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has nominated additional officials to positions in government affecting the Ministries of Finance Development Planning, Justice, Information, Cultural Affairs & Tourism, Youth & Sports, Gender Children & Social Protection, Public Works and Transport as well as the Liberian Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC).
Cllr. Kruah
A release issued late Thursday and signed by the Press Secretary, Madam Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana said.
Those appointed are;:
- Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu, Minister, (MOYS)
- Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Minister, (MOJ)
- Mr. Jerolinmek M. Piah, Minister (MICAT)
- Madam Gbeme Horace Kollie, Minister (MoGCSP)
- Mr. Roland Giddings, Minister, (MPW)
- Mr. Sirleaf Tyler, Minister, (MOT)
- Mr. Bill Mcgill Jones, Deputy Minister for Administration (MFDP)
- Mr. Dehpue Zuo, Deputy Minister for Economic Management (MFDP)
- Mr. Anthony Myers, Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs-(MFDP)
- Madam Tanneh Branson, Deputy Minister for Budget & Development Planning (MFDP)
- Mr. Elwood T. Nettey, Comptroller & Accounting General (MFDP)
- Mr. Amos Tweh, Managing Director, (LPRC)Additionally, the President has named Mr. Emmanuel N. Reeves, Sr. as Officer in Charge of the Liberia Maritime Authority and Mr. Jake Kabakole as Officer in Charge of the National Oil Company of Liberia. These Officers In Charge will oversee the institutions until their official heads are named. These take effect immediately..
wegovy tab 14mg
rybelsus semaglutide tablets cost
buy semaglutide
semaglutide tab 14mg
rybelsus online prescription
buy rybelsus from canada
wegovy australia online
As a Newbie, I am always searching online for articles that can help me. Thank you
My website: секс русских студентов
[url=https://rybelsus.quest/]semaglutide australia online[/url]
rybelsus diabetes
wegovy lose weight