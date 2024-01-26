President Boakai Makes New Appointments in Government

By New Republic Liberia

MONROVIA-JAN 26 The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has nominated additional officials to positions in government affecting the Ministries of Finance Development Planning, Justice, Information, Cultural Affairs & Tourism, Youth & Sports, Gender Children & Social Protection, Public Works and Transport as well as the Liberian Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC).

Cllr. Kruah

A release issued late  Thursday and signed by the  Press Secretary, Madam Kula  Bonah Nyei Fofana said.

Those appointed are;:

  1. Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu, Minister, (MOYS)
  2. Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Minister, (MOJ)
  3. Mr. Jerolinmek M. Piah, Minister (MICAT)
  4. Madam Gbeme Horace Kollie, Minister (MoGCSP)
  5. Mr. Roland Giddings, Minister, (MPW)
  6. Mr. Sirleaf Tyler, Minister, (MOT)
  7. Mr. Bill Mcgill Jones, Deputy Minister for Administration (MFDP)
  8. Mr. Dehpue Zuo, Deputy Minister for Economic Management (MFDP)
  9. Mr. Anthony Myers, Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs-(MFDP)
  10. Madam Tanneh Branson, Deputy Minister for Budget & Development Planning (MFDP)
  11. Mr. Elwood T. Nettey, Comptroller & Accounting General (MFDP)
  12. Mr. Amos Tweh, Managing Director, (LPRC)Additionally, the President has named Mr. Emmanuel N. Reeves, Sr. as Officer in Charge of the Liberia Maritime Authority and Mr. Jake Kabakole as Officer in Charge of the National Oil Company of Liberia. These Officers In Charge will oversee the institutions until their official heads are named. These take effect immediately..
Mr. Jerolinmek M. Piah,
Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

