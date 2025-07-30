‎President Boakai hails Progress at LPRC During Site Visit ‎

Monrovia, July 29, 2025 – President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has expressed optimism over the ongoing developments at the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), following an inspection visit on Tuesday.

‎During his tour of the LPRC facility on Bushrod Island, President Boakai inspected various ongoing projects, including the construction of the Petroleum Laboratory, which is now 75 percent complete. The laboratory, once completed, is expected to enhance the testing and quality assurance of petroleum products in the country.

‎The President also viewed the newly arrived petroleum vessel that recently delivered 10,000 metric tons (3.1 million gallons) of gasoline into the country.

‎ While at the facility, he took time to greet employees and held a brief chat with them, encouraging them to remain committed to their duties in support of national development.

‎Speaking to journalists after the tour, the Director General of the LPRC, Hon. Amos Tweh, clarified that the recent gasoline consignment is not for retail sale. He explained that the petroleum products will be distributed through registered importers to stabilize the market.

‎DG Tweh said the importation was initiated by the Government of Liberia to prevent fuel shortages and ensure a consistent supply of petroleum products on the local market.

‎Tweh also disclosed that an additional 7,000 metric tons (1.9 million gallons) of diesel are expected to arrive in the coming days.

‎“We are working to ensure that Liberia doesn’t experience fuel shortages like in the past. The arrival of these products will help ease pressure on the market,” said Tweh.

‎He also hinted that the public can expect a slight reduction in the pump price of gasoline in the coming months.

‎The groundbreaking for the Petroleum Laboratory was done in October 2024, and DG Tweh said he is proud of the pace of construction and the level of dedication shown by the team.

‎President Boakai’s visit to the LPRC is part of his broader initiative to inspect government infrastructure projects and ensure timely delivery in line with national priorities.