FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

President Boakai Dismisses LDEA Top Officials for Administrative Reasons

Appoints Interim Management Team

Thursday, August 28, 2025

Executive Mansion, Monrovia – President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr., has, for administrative

reasons and with immediate effect, dismissed the following officials of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA):

1. Director General, Mr. Anthony K. Souh

2. Deputy Director General for Administration, Mr. Gwee K. Porkpah

3. Deputy Director General for Operations, Mr. Sebastian Farr

The President has at the same time appointed an Interim Management Team to steer the affairs of the LDEA pending further actions and the appointment of a new management team. The Interim Team comprises:

1. DCP. Fitzgerald T. M. Biago of the Liberia National Police (LNP), to serve as

Officer-in-Charge (OIC)

2. Mr. Ernest T. Tarpeh, Assistant Director for Special Services, National Security Agency (NSA), to serve as Deputy for Administration/Investigation

3.ACP. Patrick B. Kormazu of the Liberia National Police, to serve as Deputy for Operations

The Interim Management Team will regularly report to the Minister of Justice, who in turn

will keep the President fully updated on the operations and performance of the LDEA.

President Boakai expressed confidence that the officials seconded to the Interim Team

will demonstrate professionalism, diligence, commitment, and integrity in the execution

of their duties.

He emphasized that this decisive action is intended to strengthen Liberia’s

collective resolve in eradicating the scourge of illicit drugs and substances in the country.

“This action,” the President stressed, “is aimed at strengthening our collective resolve

and actions in achieving a country free of illicit drugs and substances, a task that the

Government is committed to sustaining so as to effect a reversal of the current

unacceptable situation.”

The President urged the Interim Team to redouble efforts in preventing the inflow of illicit drugs, combating drug trafficking and distribution, and dismantling drug networks across the country. He further noted that drug and substance abuse pose existential threats to Liberia’s future, especially its children, while fueling crime, violence, and instability.

Meanwhile, the President has mandated the Minister of Justice to conduct a

comprehensive review of the structure, functions, and operations of the LDEA and submit a report with recommendations within ninety (90) days.

Signed:

Atty. Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana

Presidential Press Secretary