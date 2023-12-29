Pres. Weah Sympathizes with Families of Tanker Blast Victims

President George Manneh Weah has expressed his most profound sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives in a major fire incident in the Central Liberian Town of Totota, Bong County on Tuesday, December 26.

President Weah said images of the tragedy are deeply disturbing and calls on the public to reach out to the affected families as the Liberia National Red Cross and other requisite institutions of government aid recovery and treatment efforts.

Liberia’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Francis Kateh, has disclosed that so far more than 40 deaths have been recorded since a tanker transporting gasoline made an accident and later exploded. It is reported that some locals in the area attempted to scoop the petroleum contents of the trapped tanker when the explosion happened.

Dozens of injured people from the incident were transported to various hospitals around the country. The President, in an Executive Mansion social media post, said health authorities have got his full backing to beef up manpower and equipment where necessary in their frantic attempts to save lives.

He calls on the families of those who lost their lives to take solace in the Lord.