Pres. Weah, Rep. Somwarbi Endorsed In Nimba

By Melvin Zawolo Doloquee/Nimba County

MONROVIA-Citizens of Yarmie Administrative District over the weekend gathered in huge numbers in Gbaleyee Town to endorse the second term bid of Representative Joseph Nya Somwarbi and President George Weah.

The citizens said their action is based on Representative Somwarbi’s past records which include people center leadership and better representation in the House of Representatives.

Yarmie Administrative District’s Chief Elder, James Gorpu of New Yekepa told the gathering that Representative Joseph Nya Somwarbi’s first term brought unity, good representation, and community development activities across the district including reconditioning of various farm-to-market roads in Yarmie Administrative District, among others.

Elder James Gorpu disclosed that Representative Somwarbi’s good work has caused several GSM facilities to be constructed in Yarmie. He said the lawmaker’s second term will enable him to continue with the good work, the level of representation, and developmental activities.

Some women groups at the ceremony also praised the CDC lawmaker for the level of relief he has brought to them in the district. According to them, Representative Somwarbi’s intervention has led to a reduction in the death rate and home delivery something that used to take place on a weekly basis. They said the citizens can now boast of health facilities in the district.

The women’s group told our correspondent that in the past they use to get treatment from Guinea but the presence of health facilities in the district has stopped them from crossing over to Guinea.

For his part, Nimba County District Number Three Representative, Joseph Nya Somwarbi referred to the endorsement as confidence being built in him by the citizens as he pledged his commitment. He told his citizens that when elected to complete his additional six years, he will continue with his development activities across the district and good representation.

“This endorsement From the citizens speaks a volume to what I have done during this first term, and their support for my second term will enable me to move ahead and bring more development impact in their lives,” he said.

The CDC lawmaker vowed to carry out more work in his district. Our correspondent said the Yarmie Administrative District citizens also pledged their support for the re-election of President George Weah to continue with his development activities across the country.

Also speaking, Mr. Reginald Mehn, Chairman of the ruling CDC lauded the citizens for their Support toward Representative Joseph Nya Somwarbi and the re-election of President George Weah. Chairman Reginald Mehn pledged the government’s support to carry out the pavement of various roads network in Yarmie Administrative District, which he said will be done during President Weah.