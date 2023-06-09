Pres. Weah Names LACC Commissioners

MONROVIA-President George Manneh Weah has been named the Commissioner of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commissioner (LACC).

President Weah made the nomination on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The commissioners named include Cllr. Alexandra Kormah Zoe, Chairperson; Mr. Ernest R. Hughes, Vice Chairperson; Mr. Randolph E. Tebbs, Commissioner – Monitoring and Investigation; Dr. Miatta Jeh, Commissioner – Monitoring and Investigation, and Atty. Samuel F. Dakana Commissioner, Monitoring and Investigation.

Others are Cllr. Oretha Snyder Davis, Commissioner – Prosecution, and Cllr. David A. B. Wilson, Commissioner, Prosecution. The nominations are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate.

In a related development, the Liberian Chief Executive has thanked members of the Ad-hoc Committee set up to pre-select Commissioners for the LACC.

The Committee was chaired by the Legal Advisor to the President and included the Governance Commission, the Liberia National Bar Association, the Liberia Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the General Auditing Commission, Press Union of Liberia, the Liberia Business Association, and the Anti-corruption Advocate.

Others were Civil Society Organizations and the International donor Community. Meanwhile, President Weah Issues Executive Order 119 To Protect Domestic Manufacturers, Stimulate Economic Growth

At the same time, the Liberian leader has issued an Executive Order imposing a sub-charge on a few imported goods or raw materials in order to protect domestic manufacturers and stimulate economic growth.

Executive Order 119, which was issued Thursday, June 8, 2023, takes immediate effect, and it seeks to solidify the gains realized under Executive Order No. 103, and it is to continue to stimulate economic growth in the Liberian economy.

The Executive Order is in recognition of the increased need to continue the stimulation of local manufacturing, especially after years of slowdown in economic activities due to the COVID 19 pandemic and its ensuing economic shocks.

Executive Order 119 is the government’s way of recognizing the need to provide incentives for domestic job creation as envisaged under Pillar 2 (Economy and Job) of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) by protecting local businesses from unfair competition from international brands of locally manufactured goods.

The Executive Order imposes a local industry development surcharge on the importation of certain goods and/or raw materials that are imported in such quantity and manner that may injure or undermine the survival of local manufacturers.

According to the Executive Order, such products and rates shall be published by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

It is noted that there shall be a transitional period of 60 days before the application of surcharges.

This period is meant to accommodate affected goods already ordered and in transit to Liberia or with confirmed shipping dates as of the effective date of this Executive Order.

The Liberian Constitution grants the President Executive Power to issue Executive Orders in the Public interest, either to meet an emergency or to correct situations that cannot await the lengthy legislative process.

Some of the products captured under this category and coded include flour, confectionery, wafer, nail ( other than zinc hooked-nail and ring nail), zinc (Corrugated Steel Steel), and cement.

Others listed are plastic wares, soap, bleach, eggs, tissue, paper towels, soft drinks, deformed bars, steel rods, metal scrap exports