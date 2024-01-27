Pres. Boakai Receives Fire Equipment

...From Int'l Fire Association Chiefs

By New Republic Liberia

MONROVIA-JAN 27-President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, received a donation of firefighting equipment from the International Association of Fire Chiefs for use by the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS).

According to an Executive Mansion release, in brief remarks during the presentation ceremony at his Rehab Residence, President Boakai thanked Mr. Butler for what he calls his kindness and show of solidarity with his administration.

The President has however appealed to Mr. Butler to do all he can to assist the LNFS to enable it to combat growing fire disasters in Monrovia and parts of the country.

Mr. Butler earlier assured President Boakai of his organization’s readiness to work with Liberia firefighters in the area of capacity building and many other important interventions.

Some time ago, before assuming the Presidency, President Boakai secured fire equipment and training opportunities for the LNFS from Brooklyn Park in the United States of America.

