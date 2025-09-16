Pres. Boakai Meets With Late Grigsby’s Family In U.S

New York, USA: President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has met with the family of the late Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Sylvester M. Grigsby ahead of United Nation General Assembly engagements in the United States of America.

In a solemn and heartfelt meeting, President Boakai expressed his deepest condolences and solidarity with the family of the late Minister Grigsby, who served the nation with distinction and dedication.

The President described the late Minister as “a true patriot and statesman whose invaluable contributions to Liberia will be forever remembered.”

Present at the meeting were Mrs. Cleopatra Grigsby, widow of the late Minister, and their daughter, Miss Mayumi Grigsby.

The Liberian Leader extended words of comfort and appreciation to the family for sharing their beloved husband and father with the nation, emphasizing that Liberia will always honor his memory.

He further assured the family of the Government’s commitment to preserving Minister Grigsby’s legacy and upholding the values of service, integrity, and patriotism that he embodied throughout his public life.

In this regard, the President informed the family that a national memorial will be held in Liberia in honor of Minister Grigsby, allowing the nation to pay tribute to his lifelong service and sacrifices.

The meeting highlighted the President’s respect for the enduring contributions of public servants and his recognition of the sacrifices made by their families.