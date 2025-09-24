Pres. Boakai Holds Talks With Crown Prince Of Kuwait

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

New York, USA=President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., today held bilateral talks with His Highness the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who represented the Emir of Kuwait.

The high-level meeting, held on the margins of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, centered on advancing ties between Liberia and Kuwait.

The Representative of the Emir of Kuwait extended congratulations to Liberia on its historic election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and expressed Kuwait’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Liberia.

Drawing from Kuwait’s own experience as a UNSC member in 2018–2019, the Emir pledged to share lessons and support Liberia’s active engagement during its tenure.

The Kuwaiti side also emphasized the country’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with African nations in the areas of health, education, and agricultural development.

In his response, President Boakai thanked Kuwait for its warm reception and for its interest in working closely with Liberia both on multilateral issues and on bilateral development cooperation.

The President specifically acknowledged Kuwait’s support in mobilizing development financing, including the loan arrangement for the construction of 115 kilometers of roads linking Bong and Lofa Counties.

The Liberian delegation further welcomed Kuwait’s submission of several proposed bilateral agreements, noting Liberia’s willingness to advance these through the establishment of a Joint Commission. Liberia also expressed its readiness to consult with Kuwait on issues of mutual interest during its tenure on the Security Council.

The discussion session was attended by senior officials from both countries. On the Kuwaiti side: H.E. Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), Mazen Issa Al-Issa, Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bader Al-Tunaib, Assistant to the Office of the Foreign Minister and H.E. Tareq Mohammad Al-Bannai, Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the United Nations.

On the Liberian side: Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Augustine K. Ngafuan, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel Kofi Woods, National Security Advisor, Amb. Lewis Brown, Permanent Representative of Liberia to the United Nations, Ibrahim Al-Bakri Nyei, Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Christiana W. Konneh, Assistant Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Boakai expressed Liberia’s interest in working hand in hand with Kuwait to foster stronger bilateral ties, enhance development cooperation, and advance shared priorities within the international community.